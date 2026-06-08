Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated and inspected a series of major industrial projects in Alexandria’s Borg El Arab industrial zone on Sunday.

Madbouly highlighted Egypt’s strategy to deepen local manufacturing, boost exports, attract foreign investment, and create jobs across key sectors ranging from garments and food processing to heavy industry and railway manufacturing.

The tour included the opening of the new Jade Textile ready-made garments factory, the inauguration of expansion works at Shahinler Egypt’s apparel manufacturing facility, the launch of a new production line at Lipton Teas and Infusions Egypt, the opening of the first phase of El Gharably Industrial Complex, and an inspection of Alstom’s industrial complex currently under development.

Speaking during the tour, Madbouly reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting industrial investment and localizing strategic industries as part of Egypt’s broader economic development plans.

“Industry remains a cornerstone of sustainable economic growth and a key driver of exports, employment, and competitiveness,” the prime minister said.

Jade Textile Targets Up to $500m in Annual Exports

Madbouly began the tour by inaugurating the Jade Textile ready-made garments factory in New Borg El Arab City.

The factory is part of Türkiye-based Yesim Group, one of the leading international apparel manufacturers. According to Orhan Girgin, General Manager of Jade Textile Alexandria, investments in the facility are approaching EGP 500 million.

Girgin said the factory is expected to generate annual exports ranging from $250m to $500m, strengthening Egypt’s position as a regional manufacturing hub for garments.

The company operates three production facilities in Egypt, located in Alexandria, 10th of Ramadan City, and Ismailia, employing more than 15,000 workers nationwide.

The Alexandria factory covers 60,000 sqm and provides more than 6,000 jobs. It includes integrated production lines for cutting, embroidery, sewing, and finishing operations using advanced manufacturing technologies.

Officials said the facility reflects growing foreign investor confidence in Egypt’s textile and garment sector, which benefits from the country’s strategic location and extensive trade agreements.

Shahinler Egypt Expands Production Capacity

The prime minister also inaugurated the latest expansion phase of Shahinler Egypt 2, another major export-oriented garment manufacturing project in Borg El Arab.

The company, a subsidiary of Türkiye’s Shahinler Holding, has operated in Egypt’s private free zones for more than 18 years and supplies products to international markets.

According to Mahmoud Kotb, General Manager of Shahinler Egypt, the expansion covers more than 16,600 square meters and includes a state-of-the-art central cutting department and 32 new production lines.

The expansion has created 1,500 direct jobs and around 4,500 indirect employment opportunities.

The company expects exports from the expanded facility to reach approximately $55m in 2026.

Kotb also revealed plans for a third industrial project, Shahinler Egypt 3, which is expected to include eight additional production lines and generate around $7m in annual exports while creating approximately 1,600 direct and indirect jobs.

The facility also features a 512-kilowatt solar power station as part of the company’s sustainability strategy and commitment to green manufacturing practices.

Lipton Expands Manufacturing and Export Operations

Madbouly later inaugurated a new production line at Lipton Teas and Infusions Egypt’s factory in Borg El Arab, one of the largest tea manufacturing facilities in Egypt and the region.

Mennatallah Sherkas, General Manager of Lipton Teas and Infusions Egypt, said the company has maintained a presence in Egypt since 1934, while the Borg El Arab plant was established in 1992.

The facility has an annual production capacity of 25,000 tons and employs 273 workers and engineers. It produces several well-known brands, including Lipton Yellow Label and Brooke Bond.

Sherkas said the company plans to export around 25% of its Egyptian production to regional markets, strengthening Egypt’s role in Lipton’s regional supply chain network.

She added that the company would export its first shipment from the factory to Australia this week, marking a new milestone in its export strategy.

The company has also launched new instant tea and iced tea products in Egypt as part of its innovation and product development efforts.

Factory Manager Hassan Youssef said the plant currently operates at a reliability rate of 95% and exports products to markets including Libya, Iraq, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Sudan, and Yemen.

El Gharably Industrial Complex Supports Heavy Industry Localization

The prime minister also inaugurated the first phase of the El Gharably Industrial Complex, a major heavy-industry project specializing in steel structures, engineering works, maintenance services, and industrial gases.

The complex spans 315,000 square meters and has a production capacity exceeding 100,000 tons annually.

According to Ahmed Sobhy, Operations Director of the complex, the first phase includes a steel structures factory covering 100,000 square meters and employing around 1,500 specialized workers and technicians.

The facility is expected to support major national projects, including the Decent Life initiative, Abu Qir New City and Port developments, the Western Arc Corridor project, and infrastructure projects related to the Suez Canal and maritime transport sector.

The first phase also includes one of Egypt’s largest industrial maintenance workshop complexes, in addition to a medical and industrial gas production facility with a capacity of 550 cylinders per day.

Looking ahead, El Gharably Group plans to establish strategic partnerships with international companies from Poland, Sweden, and Türkiye to localize the production of railway equipment, agricultural machinery, large-diameter steel pipes, and marine infrastructure components.

Alstom Project Advances Railway Manufacturing Localization

Madbouly concluded the tour with an inspection of Alstom’s industrial complex in Borg El Arab, a flagship project aimed at localizing railway and mass-transit manufacturing in Egypt.

The project consists of two main factories. The first, dedicated to electrical systems manufacturing, covers 13 feddans and is expected to create around 700 direct jobs. Construction progress has reached 52%, with completion scheduled for October 2026.

The second factory, covering 37 feddans, will manufacture rolling stock for metro systems, trams, light rail transit (LRT), monorails, and high-speed rail projects. It is expected to provide 250 direct jobs.

Transport Minister Kamel Al-Wazir said the project forms part of Egypt’s broader strategy to localize railway industries, reduce imports, transfer technology, support exports, and establish Egypt as a regional hub for transportation manufacturing serving the Middle East and Africa.

The day’s inaugurations and inspections underscored Egypt’s ongoing push to expand industrial production, attract export-oriented investment, and strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities across a wide range of sectors, from consumer goods and food processing to transportation and heavy industry.

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