Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated a new production line at Coca-Cola Hellenic Egypt’s factory in Alexandria, marking a $35 million investment aimed at expanding manufacturing capacity and supporting the Egyptian economy, as per a statement.

Following the inauguration, Madbouly toured the factory and inspected the new PET plastic bottle production line, which has a production capacity exceeding 65,000 bottles per hour and an annual capacity of 33 million cartons.

Samer ElHamalawy, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Coca-Cola Hellenic Egypt, said the new production line represents a strategic step toward strengthening the concept of local manufacturing with global value. He noted that the investment supports Egypt’s position as a regional manufacturing and export hub within the company’s global network, adding that Coca-Cola Hellenic Egypt exports its products to markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

ElHamalawy added that the company’s Amreya factory in Alexandria, which spans 98,000 square meters, houses five production lines manufacturing nine of the company’s core brands and provides more than 210 job opportunities.

Zoran Bogdanovic, CEO of Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, said Egypt remains one of the company's most important strategic markets globally. He noted that Coca-Cola Hellenic invested more than $1.1 billion in Egypt between 2022 and 2025 and plans to invest a further $1.28 billion from 2026 to 2030, reflecting its confidence in the country's economic prospects and growth potential.

Bogdanovic added that the new PET bottle production line forms part of the company's long-term strategy to strengthen local manufacturing, expand production capacity, drive innovation, create employment opportunities, and develop local talent. He also highlighted Egypt's role as a strategic hub for the company's expansion across Africa and emphasized the importance of continued cooperation with the Egyptian government in supporting sustainable economic growth.

Adnan Topic, General Manager of Coca-Cola HBC Egypt, said the investment reflects the company’s focus on localizing manufacturing through Egyptian expertise and operational efficiency while creating economic value.

According to Topic, the broader Coca-Cola ecosystem in Egypt generated nearly $1 billion in added value for the economy in 2024, directly employed 4,900 people, and supported around 64,000 jobs across its value chain.

The Coca-Cola ecosystem contributes approximately 0.27% of Egypt’s gross domestic product and accounts for around 0.22% of total national employment, highlighting its role within the country’s economy.

Coca-Cola Hellenic Egypt operates five production facilities nationwide and employs 4,900 people through its production, distribution, and value chain network, while supporting more than 64,000 direct and indirect job opportunities across Egypt.