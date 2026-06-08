Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders of B Investments Holding hiked by 296.06% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 304.231 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, compared to EGP 76.814 million, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 1.33 in Q1 2026 from EGP 0.35 in Q1 2025.

Total revenues hit EGP 411.697 million at the end of March 2026, up YoY from EGP 138.521 million.

As for the standalone business, the company turned profitable with EGP 432.753 million in the first three months of 2026, against net losses valued at EGP 5.298 million in Q1 2025.

The board members approved the sale of the company’s real estate asset at a value of EGP 135 million.