DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the Dubai Metro Gold Line, the emirate’s largest sustainable transport project.

Involving an investment of around AED34 billion, the new metro line will extend over 42 kilometres and 18 stations, marking Dubai’s first fully underground metro line.

The Gold Line connects to both the Red and Green Lines, while integrating with Etihad Rail, effectively linking Dubai to the UAE’s comprehensive national transportation network.

The approval of the project came in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; and H.H. Sheikh Majid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s approval of the landmark project marks a strategic milestone, reflecting the robustness of Dubai’s economy and its accelerating pace of development as the Government of Dubai continues to deliver ambitious infrastructure projects that boost economic growth and enhance quality of life, further elevating the emirate’s global competitiveness.

Sheikh Mohammed directed the immediate commencement of the project, with the inauguration scheduled for 9 September 2032 – reflecting a delivery timeframe that is 30% faster than Dubai Metro’s Blue Line.

H.H. stated: “Dear brothers and sisters, today we announce Dubai’s largest transport project; a new Dubai Metro line spanning 42 kilometres, 40 metres underground. This new route will connect 15 strategic locations in Dubai, serving 1.5 million people and supporting mobility across 55 mega development projects currently under construction.”

H.H. added: “The AED34 billion Gold Line project will expand the Dubai Metro network by 35%, with completion scheduled for 9 September 2032.”

He concluded: “Our landmark projects to build the world’s best city to live in are ongoing. Our future projects will only gather pace. Our mission is to build a better future for millions – for we are a people who say what we do and do what we say.”

Also present during the approval of the project were Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Serving as a comprehensive urban artery, the Gold Line seamlessly bridges Dubai’s historic centre with its dynamic future districts. The route spans 15 strategic locations, originating in Al Ghubaiba and crossing several landmark developments, including Mina Rashid, City Walk, Business Bay, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Nad Al Sheba, Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens, Meydan, Al Barsha South, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), and culminating at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The Gold Line significantly enhances urban integration and streamlines mobility across the emirate’s vital economic and residential centres.

The Gold Line will connect with the Red Line at two locations; Business Bay and Jumeirah Golf Estates, and to the Green Line at Al Ghubaiba. It also links with Etihad Rail at Meydan and Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The new route will serve over 55 development projects and is projected to benefit over 1.5 million people by 2040. With daily passenger numbers expected to reach 465,000 people beyond 2040, the Gold Line is set to solidify Dubai Metro’s role as the backbone of the emirate’s mobility ecosystem and the preferred choice for both residents and visitors.

The Gold Line will expand the Dubai Metro network from the current 120 kilometres, factoring in the Blue Line, to 162 kilometres, a 35% increase. The number of stations will increase from 67 (including the Blue Line) to a total of 85 stations.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) stated: “The Dubai Metro Gold Line marks a strategic milestone in the evolution of Dubai’s public transport network, reflecting the leadership’s vision to develop integrated, sustainable infrastructure that fuels economic growth and enhances quality of life.

The project facilitates integration of multi-modal transportation, links Dubai’s key urban hubs and addresses the demands of urban and demographic expansion in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.”

Al Tayer added: “The Gold Line embodies RTA’s commitment to adopting international best practices in executing major projects. Led by national talent, the project reaffirms the leadership’s confidence in Emirati cadres and their pivotal role in driving development by delivering landmark achievements that mirror Dubai’s future aspirations.”

Al Tayer noted that the AED34 billion Gold Line represents a strategic investment projected to achieve a 430% cumulative economic return over 20 years of operation, driven by savings in time and fuel, as well as reductions in road accident fatality rates and carbon emissions.

He added that such benefits underscore the critical role of infrastructure projects in fulfilling the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, by stimulating the economy, driving sustainable growth, and boosting the value of property and real estate near metro stations by up to 20%, further enhancing the appeal of areas it serves.

“By connecting with the Red Line in two locations and with the Green Line in one, the Gold Line is set to drive the integration and sustainability of Dubai’s public transport system, further improving the efficiency of the current network and facilitating mobility across the emirate for both residents and visitors,” he said.

Al Tayer stated that the Gold Line will alleviate congestion on the Red Line between Burjuman and ONPASSIVE stations by 23% and will strengthen Dubai’s connectivity with the other emirates by integrating with Etihad Rail at two locations, further advancing the concept of multimodal transportation.

The Gold Line will introduce loops, enhancing the seamless mobility across short and long distances in key areas, and will further strengthen the integration and sustainability of the mass transit network.

He further noted that the Gold Line will significantly ease congestion across major roads, by bringing about a reduction of over 40 million journeys annually, which will improve traffic flow, enhance quality of life and advance environmental sustainability.

Al Tayer highlighted the Gold Line as an advanced engineering milestone, utilising the latest tunnel boring machine technology for an entirely underground execution, ensuring minimal disruption to residents and existing urban developments. He added that the project adheres to the highest international standards of quality and safety, as well as speed of delivery – with plans to complete the Gold Line 30% faster than the Blue Line, reaffirming Dubai’s leadership in executing large-scale projects.

The project is scheduled for tender issuance in 2026, with the contract award to follow in 2027. Construction will subsequently begin, leading to its inauguration on 9 September 2032. This comprehensive timeline underscores Dubai’s commitment to executing strategic projects with maximum efficiency and the highest global standards of quality and excellence.

The Dubai Metro continues to set global benchmarks with a network currently spanning 120 kilometres including the Red Line (52 km), the Green Line (23 km), Route 2020 (15 km) and the Blue Line (30 km, currently under construction). The network includes 67 stations in all, with the Red Line featuring 28 stations, the Green Line (18 stations), Route 2020 (7 stations) and the Blue Line (14 stations). The addition of the Gold Line will extend the Dubai Metro network to 162 kilometres and 85 stations.

Since its inauguration in September 2009 and until the end of 2025, the Dubai Metro has served over 2.8 billion passengers. In 2025 alone, it recorded 295 million passengers, marking a 7% increase compared to 2024. With a daily average of one million users, the Dubai Metro accounts for 40% of all public transport use across the emirate.