KUWAIT: Kuwait announced the reopening of airspace at Kuwait International Airport starting from Thursday evening.

Director of the Public Authority of Civil Aviation Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that in coordination with relevant international authorities, the decision was made to ensure the resumption of operations in accordance with the highest safety and security standards.

Sheikh Humoud said the step is part of a well-considered, phased plan to gradually resume air traffic in preparation for the airport's full operation in the coming period.

He added that Authority has completed its assessment of the damage inflicted on some airport facilities as a result of the Iranian attack and the actions of its proxies and affiliated armed groups.

He explained that technical teams have begun maintenance and repair work on operational equipment and infrastructure to ensure full readiness.

He clarified that the initial phase of operations will include specific stations, prioritized according to operational needs that guarantee the safety of operations. Each phase will be continuously evaluated before moving to broader phases.