DUBAI: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, affirmed that the completion of the first Air Taxi station in Dubai is a strategic leap in the emirate’s journey towards leading the future of urban mobility, embodying the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and future-ready solutions.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said, “As we mark the first edition of World Public Transport Day on 17th April, Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a leading global model for integrated and sustainable mobility. This progress is driven by innovation and the seamless integration of transport modes, enhancing quality of life and improving urban efficiency. Today, we take another step forward with the completion of the first Air Taxi Station, reaffirming our commitment to shaping the future of mobility. Expanding transport options, from the metro and buses to smart and air mobility, remains central to building a global city that puts people first.”

“We remain committed to developing an integrated, multi-level transport ecosystem based on advanced technologies, while expanding options for residents and visitors across the emirate in ways that enhance quality of life and improve overall efficiency. The launch of the Air Taxi infrastructure marks an important step in adopting new, sustainable modes of transport and strengthening Dubai’s readiness for the decades ahead.”

He added, “We are moving forward in translating vision into practical reality, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global testbed for innovation and the deployment of advanced solutions, enhancing its competitiveness and reinforcing its role in shaping the cities of the future.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan made these remarks while reviewing progress at the first purpose-built electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) Air Taxi Station in Dubai, located near the Dubai International Airport (DXB). The first of its kind globally, the station serves as the main hub for Air Taxi operations in the city. The project is being delivered by Skyports Infrastructure, a company specialised in developing infrastructure for advanced air mobility.

Accompanying H.H. Sheikh Hamdan on the visit was H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

Upon arrival at the station site, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was received by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director-General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports Infrastructure, and Anthony El-Khoury, General Manager of Joby Aviation.

The Station comprises a four-storey building spanning 3,100 square metres, a two-level car park, two Air Taxi take-off and landing pads, dedicated charging infrastructure for Air Taxi vehicles, and climate-controlled passenger facilities with a capacity to serve up to 170,000 passengers annually.

The station has been developed in line with high international safety standards. Skyports Infrastructure is responsible for the design, development, and operation of the station infrastructure, while Joby Aviation, developer of the electric Air Taxi, oversees aircraft manufacturing and operations, including passenger management. RTA oversees governance of operations and ensures integration with the wider transport network.

Mattar Al Tayer said the completion of the station, coinciding with the RTA’s participation in World Public Transport Day, marks an important step towards the launch of Air Taxi services. He noted that it reflects Dubai’s advanced infrastructure and regulatory readiness, as well as its ability to integrate future air mobility technologies. He added that this milestone reflects the leadership’s vision to position Dubai among the world’s best cities for quality of life and one of the most prepared for the future of smart and sustainable mobility.

He added, “The delivery of the Air Taxi Station by Skyports Infrastructure near Dubai International Airport reflects the progress made by RTA in advancing a smart and sustainable mobility ecosystem, built on the integration of various transport modes and aligned with global transformations in urban mobility. This step paves the way for expanding the development of Air Taxi stations across the emirate, facilitating the delivery of advanced air mobility services to residents and visitors, while enhancing connectivity between key areas, business centres, and tourist destinations.

“The Air Taxi represents a strategic addition to Dubai’s mobility ecosystem, offering a fast and safe transport option while enhancing connectivity between key hubs across the emirate. It also supports RTA’s direction towards adopting innovative mobility solutions driven by clean technologies and artificial intelligence. RTA is committed to developing the Station’s infrastructure in line with the highest international standards to ensure readiness for commercial operations and seamless integration with the public transport network, including the metro, buses, and shared mobility modes. This will enhance the user experience and improve traffic flow across the emirate.”

Al Tayer noted that RTA is progressing steadily towards the commercial launch of the Air Taxi service by the end of this year, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a city of the future and a global hub for innovative and sustainable urban mobility solutions that combine advanced infrastructure with a high quality of life.

He added, “The Air Taxi will provide a distinctive new mobility option for residents and visitors seeking fast, seamless, and safe travel between key destinations across Dubai. The journey from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah is expected to take approximately 10 minutes, compared to around 45 minutes by car. The service will also support integration with the public transport network, as well as individual mobility modes such as electric scooters and bicycles, facilitating multimodal journeys, enhancing connectivity across the city, and delivering a seamless passenger experience.”

“The completion of this station by our partners marks a major milestone in bringing the Air Taxi service to Dubai,” said Anthony El-Khoury, General Manager, UAE, Joby Aviation. “Together with the RTA, we’re proud to celebrate this important step and the progress it represents toward launching operations. We look forward to beginning commercial flights and to delivering fast, quiet, and sustainable air travel for Dubai’s residents and visitors.”

“With the world’s first commercial station now being in a technical position to take eVTOL flights, we are seeing aviation history in the making,” said Duncan Walker, CEO, Skyports Infrastructure. “After years of planning and in-depth design, this new class of infrastructure brings together the latest technologies and innovations that will fundamentally change how people move around their cities.”

The Joby Air Taxi features vertical take-off and landing capability and operates as a fully electric, environmentally friendly aircraft with zero operational emissions. It is designed to deliver high standards of safety, comfort, and speed, incorporating the latest global advancements in advanced air mobility technologies. The aircraft features an acoustic profile that blends into the ambient noise of an urban environment and is up to 100 times quieter than a conventional helicopter.

The completion of Air Taxi Station follows a year of rapid operational scaling for Joby. In November 2025, Joby completed the nation’s first piloted point-to-point Air Taxi flight, a 17-minute journey from its Margham test facility to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). This milestone was accompanied by a rigorous summer flight campaign, during which Joby conducted 21 piloted flights to validate aircraft performance in desert heat. These tests provided critical data on thermal management and flight dynamics in high-temperature, low-density air, directly supporting the finalisation of operating manuals and certification requirements for the region.

To ensure a seamless transition to passenger service, Joby is pursuing a dual certification and qualification strategy in the UAE. This framework employs a parallel regulatory approach, utilising Joby’s FAA-validated data to support the launch of commercial services in Dubai, creating a clear pathway for commercial service while allowing the GCAA to remain engaged with the FAA during the final stages of the U.S. type certification.

Previously, RTA had announced additional stations to support Air Taxi operations in Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina. By 2026, this will bring the total number of planned stations to four, including the station near Dubai International Airport, forming the initial network for the electric Air Taxi service.

Under an agreement with the RTA, Joby holds the exclusive right to operate Air Taxi services in Dubai for six years. To support this long-term commitment, Joby has established a local operating entity and is focusing on building the local workforce required for commercial operations. The company plans to recruit the majority of its operational and pilot team from the UAE for its Dubai operations, further deepening its roots in the region.