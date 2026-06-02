Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG), one of the UAE’s largest food and beverage (F&B) manufacturers, has announced a major step in its commitment to improving public health by pledging to reduce added sugars by 10-20 per cent across its brands, including Al Ain Farms and Marmum Dairy.

The reformulation initiative marks a significant milestone in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s Healthy Living Strategy – a collaborative effort across government and private sector partners to drive system-level changes that make healthier choices easier, more accessible and part of everyday life. As one of 28 strategic initiatives currently underway, the initiative aims to improve the nutritional profile of widely consumed food and beverages in the UAE while maintaining product quality, taste and consumer trust, the company said.

The commitment was formalised in close collaboration with Healthy Living and the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC), highlighting AAFG’s groupwide effort to enhance nutrition across its dairy and beverage portfolio while exemplifying a successful public-private partnership that accelerates the UAE’s transition toward a more proactive, prevention-driven, and health-conscious society.

Dr Ahmed AlKhazraji, Executive Director, Healthy Living, said: “We want to ensure that healthy, nutritious food is within everyone’s reach – because eating well should be easy for all. Improving everyday food is one of the most effective ways to support healthier living at scale. Through this reformulation commitment, Al Ain Farms Group is demonstrating real leadership - showing how – local food manufacturers can play a meaningful role in strengthening healthy food infrastructure while preserving choice and quality.

“This is the kind of system-level action that advances our mission of building a healthier Abu Dhabi. By setting a practical and achievable benchmark, Al Ain Farms Group is helping pave the way for others across the food sector to follow, so that healthier options become widely available and the healthy choice becomes the easy choice for everyone.”

Eng Abdulla Hassan Al Muaini, Executive Director, Central Testing Laboratory at QCC, said: “We welcome AAFG’s commitment to reformulation and continuous improvement. This aligns with our shared goal of ensuring that consumers can make informed choices without compromising on quality or taste.”

Hassan Safi, Group CEO of AAFG, said: “This step represents a groupwide commitment to continuously improve the nutritional profile of our dairy products that our consumers know and love. We’re focused on combining new product innovation with progressive reformulation across our existing portfolio to make healthier choices more accessible, without compromising on taste and quality on top of the juice range which we pioneered in no sugar added to beverages we consume daily. This marks a significant milestone in our journey to set a new benchmark for responsible, science-led food innovation in the UAE, and we are proud to collaborate with government partners to advance these goals.”

To expand healthier options across its portfolio, AAFG launched a new healthy product range in April 2026. This will be followed by the reformulation of a range of existing household staples including flavoured milk and yoghurt and laban from both Al Ain Farms and Marmum Dairy, with the updated products available in time for the Back-to-School season in September 2026. – TradeArabia News Service

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