RIYADH — Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) extends the free storage period from 7 to 30 days for various goods and transit containers passing through the dry port in Riyadh.

This initiative extends SAR’s recent launch of five new logistics routes, which supported the flow of goods and containers through an interconnected network linking the ports of the Eastern Region with those of the Western Region and countries to the north of the Kingdom.

In addition, the routes strengthen connectivity through border crossings and regional markets within an integrated transport system that combines modes (rail, land, and sea), accelerating shipping operations and providing more flexible and reliable transport options.

This initiative contributes to improving the efficiency and flexibility of operational processes and to providing a longer timeframe for managing shipments, enhancing supply chain efficiency and flexibility, and strengthening the Kingdom’s attractiveness as a major transit point regionally and internationally.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).