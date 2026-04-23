Salik Company PJSC has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Valtrans Transportation Systems and Services (Valtrans), a leading transportation management and services company, aimed at facilitating digital payment for valet parking services across Valtrans’ network of locations throughout the UAE.

Under the agreement, Salik will be integrated as a payment option within Valtrans-operated locations, allowing users to pay valet service fees through the Salik e-Wallet at more than 100 sites, including major destinations such as Mall of the Emirates and DIFC. This will go into effect on 1st June 2026.

The collaboration leverages advanced digital capabilities to enhance payment efficiency and streamline valet parking services, particularly in high-traffic areas, while supporting a seamless customer experience.

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, said, the partnership represents a key step in expanding Salik’s smart mobility ecosystem by offering integrated digital payment solutions across everyday mobility services.

Imad Alameddine, Group Chief Executive Officer of Valtrans, said, the initiative provides customers with a more convenient and efficient way to pay for valet services while maintaining high service standards.

The partnership aligns with Salik’s strategy to expand its portfolio of digital services and strengthen its role in enabling a connected mobility ecosystem through flexible payment solutions.

Salik has progressively expanded beyond tolling services, introducing barrier-free parking solutions in partnership with Emaar Malls Company, followed by collaboration with Parkonic across more than 150 locations, and integration with Dubai Airports to enable e-Wallet payments at Dubai International Airport terminals.

Valtrans provides valet parking services across airports, hospitality, retail, healthcare and public sector locations, supported by more than 20 years of operational experience.