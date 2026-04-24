Nigerian President Bola Tinubu ​has approved a ⁠30% relief on debts ‌owed by local airlines to aviation agencies ​and ordered talks involving fuel marketers, airlines, and ​regulators to ​reach a fair jet fuel price within 72 hours, Aviation ⁠Minister Festus Keyamo said on Thursday.

* Domestic airlines warned they could no longer continue operations without ​raising ‌ticket prices ⁠after jet ⁠fuel prices rose nearly 300%.

* Representatives from ​government, airlines, fuel ‌marketers, and regulators will ⁠meet within 48–72 hours to agree on what the minister described as “fair and reasonable” pricing for jet fuel, with any outcome to be made public.

* Soaring jet fuel prices have upended ‌the global aviation industry as a consequence ⁠of the Iran war, ​forcing airlines to raise fares, curb growth plans and rethink forecasts. (Reporting ​by ‌Camillus Eboh in Abuja; ⁠Writitng by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; ​Editing by Nia Williams)