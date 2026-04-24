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Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has approved a 30% relief on debts owed by local airlines to aviation agencies and ordered talks involving fuel marketers, airlines, and regulators to reach a fair jet fuel price within 72 hours, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said on Thursday.
* Domestic airlines warned they could no longer continue operations without raising ticket prices after jet fuel prices rose nearly 300%.
* Representatives from government, airlines, fuel marketers, and regulators will meet within 48–72 hours to agree on what the minister described as “fair and reasonable” pricing for jet fuel, with any outcome to be made public.
* Soaring jet fuel prices have upended the global aviation industry as a consequence of the Iran war, forcing airlines to raise fares, curb growth plans and rethink forecasts. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh in Abuja; Writitng by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Nia Williams)