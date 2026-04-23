Dubai Taxi Company (DTC), a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, has acquired another 600 new licence taxi plates through the latest auction conducted by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

This strategic expansion reinforces DTC’s position as the emirate’s largest taxi operator, increasing its market share to 47%, the company said.

With this addition, DTC’s taxi fleet will grow from 6,217 to 6,817 vehicles. With phased introduction of the new vehicles starting July 2026, the structured rollout plan is designed to maintain high levels of operational efficiency and service quality, while meeting the growing demand for mobility services across Dubai.

“The acquisition of 600 new taxi plates is a meaningful step forward for Dubai Taxi Company and reflects our confidence in the continued growth of Dubai’s mobility sector,” said Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group CEO of Dubai Taxi Company.

“As demand for transport services rises alongside the emirate’s urban development, we remain focused on scaling our operations to address our customers’ demand. We remain committed to supporting this growth through reliable, high-quality mobility services, and this expansion strengthens our ability to meet increasing demand while creating long-term value for our shareholders and contributing to Dubai’s ambition of building a world-class mobility ecosystem.”

Alfalasi explained that the phased introduction of the new vehicles reflects the company’s strategy to optimise asset utilisation, enhance financial performance, and further elevate service quality, reinforcing its position as the largest taxi operator in Dubai.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

