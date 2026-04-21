Dubai is set to take a major leap in urban mobility with plans for a dedicated metro link connecting its two international airports, marking a significant expansion of the emirate’s fast-growing metro network.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has invited consultants to bid for a contract to study and design the proposed Airport Express Line, which will link Dubai International Airport (DXB) in Al Garhoud to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in Jebel Ali, according to a MEED report.

The planned line will run approximately 55 km and include five stations, offering integrated passenger services such as remote airline check-in, baggage drop-off and security screening, aimed at streamlining the travel experience between the two aviation hubs.

Consultants have been given until June to submit proposals for the project.

The Airport Express Line is expected to originate from the Red Line station at DXB, passing through Al Jaddaf and running along Al Khail Road to a new station at Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), before continuing onwards to DWC.

Two spur lines are also planned. One will connect the JVC station to the Al-Fardan Exchange Metro Station at Emirates Golf Club, while the second will branch towards Business Bay, where an additional station will be developed.

The alignment is understood to broadly mirror the route of the Etihad Rail high-speed railway project, currently under construction and targeted for completion by 2030.

The Airport Express Line is the latest in a series of metro projects being tendered by the RTA this year. Tendering activity is also under way for the Route 2020 extension, which will link the Expo 2020 Metro Station to DWC’s West Terminal.

The Route 2020 extension will cover around 3 km and include two stations, further enhancing connectivity to Dubai’s expanding aviation and logistics hub.

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