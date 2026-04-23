CAPE TOWN - South African petrochemical company ‌Sasol has received certification from a German agency for its sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), paving the way ​for it to start exports to the European Union, a senior company executive said on ​Thursday.

Sasol's SAF ​which is produced using cooking oil and vegetable oil at the company's 108,500 barrels per day Natref plant, was granted ISCC Plus sustainability ⁠certification from Germany's TUV SUD agency. The agency also certified sustainable chemicals produced at Sasol's sister Secunda complex, Sasol said.

"South Africa has a lot of used cooking oil which is being collected, taken to Durban and exported to Rotterdam in ​the EU and ‌they make it (SAF) ⁠there," Sarushen Pillay, ⁠Sasol's VP strategy and technology, told Reuters.

"Now, we will be able to make it ​in South Africa."

He did not say when Sasol ‌hoped to start exports to the EU.

The U.S.-Israeli ⁠war with Iran has severely crimped jet fuel supplies globally, with the EU among the worst hit regions as skyrocketing prices and dwindling stocks hit airlines ahead of a potentially catastrophic summer tourism season.

Depending on customer demand, crude oil-dependent Natref, which is converting into a hybrid bio-refinery, is targeting one to two million litres this year, around 16 million in 2027 and up to 100 million litres by 2030 as Sasol aims to reduce ‌its carbon footprint and readies for new cleaner fuel specifications.

"If we ⁠include Secunda then we are looking at 200 ​million litres of SAF by 2030," Pillay said.

Sasol, one of Africa's worst industrial polluters, has also partnered with Anglo American and De Beers to use plants such ​as Solaris crops, which ‌have high oil yield, to develop a biolipid feedstock ⁠for its overall SAF production ​portfolio.

($1 = 16.5539 rand)