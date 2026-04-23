Dnata, a leading air and travel services provider based in Dubai, has announced plans to establish a dedicated cargo terminal facility at Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI).

Already, it has set aside A$32 million for the key facility which will handle up to 60,000 tonnes of cargo annually at maturity, thus strengthening capacity in New South Wales, which plays a central role in Australia’s air freight network.

dnata said it will operate from a 5,000 sqm warehouse facility within WSI’s 24-hour Cargo Precinct, supported by an additional 4,000 sqm of surrounding land.

The airport will deliver the site as a cold shell, with dnata undertaking a full operational fit-out of the terminal, including critical infrastructure and the installation of a semi-motorised materials handling system, it added.

dnata has a long-established presence in Australia, operating across nine airports nationwide, where it provides cargo, ground handling, passenger services and inflight catering.

The company supports more than 107,000 aircraft movements per year, and processes around 300,000 tonnes of cargo across its Australian network.

"Our investment in Western Sydney International reflects strong confidence in the region’s long-term economic trajectory and the critical role air freight plays in supporting Australian trade," remarked Burt Sigsworth, Managing Director of dnata Airport Operations – Australia.

"By establishing a purpose-built cargo facility from day one, we are strengthening supply chain resilience, supporting local industry and creating skilled employment opportunities in one of the country’s fastest-growing economic corridors," he stated.

The development of dedicated cargo infrastructure at WSI is expected to enhance efficiency for airlines, freight forwarders and integrators, improving connectivity for time-sensitive and high-value goods moving through New South Wales.

Freighter operations are scheduled to commence in July 2026, ahead of the airport’s full passenger opening later this year.

Simon Hickey, Chief Executive Officer of WSI, said dnata was a terrific addition to the airport’s premier 24-hour Cargo Precinct and would provide cargo and ground handling services for both international and domestic airlines, boosting the nation’s critical supply chains.

"Our purpose-built 24-hour Cargo Precinct will increase Sydney’s air cargo capacity and provide dedicated access via the upgraded Northern Road with close proximity to growing freight and logistics centres at Kemps Creek and the Aerotropolis," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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