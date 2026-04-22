RIYADH - The Transport General Authority (TGA) reported that Saudi Arabia’s delivery sector witnessed significant growth during the first quarter of 2026, with the number of orders exceeding 118 million, marking a 49 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

This growth is driven by the ongoing development of the delivery sector, supported by the increased use of technological solutions, the growth of e-commerce, and the adoption of more efficient operating models, all of which contribute to improving service quality and enhancing the customer experience.

The TGA statistical report showed that the Riyadh region accounted for the largest share of total orders with 44 percent, followed by the Makkah region with 22.21 percent, and the Eastern Province with 16.23 percent.

The Madinah region stood in the fourth place with 4.97 percent and it was followed by Asir region with 3.34 percent, Qassim region 2.77 percent, Tabuk region 1.74 percent, Hail region 1.66 percent and Jazan region 1.14 percent.

The percentages of orders in the Najran region reached 0.65 percent, Al-Jouf 0.64 percent, the Northern Borders region 0.51 percent, and Al-Baha 0.18 percent, reflecting the expansion of delivery services and their reach across various regions of the Kingdom.

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