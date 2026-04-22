Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) achieved a net profit of QAR439 million ($120.43 million) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to QAR433 million for the same period of 2025.

The company’s total expenses for the quarter was QAR766 million.

Eng Abdullah Al Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Nakilat, said: “Despite the geopolitical challenges faced by Nakilat during the first quarter of 2026, the company was able to maintain its operational performance and take immediate and effective measures to rationalize expenses and reduce negative impact across its various business sectors, especially in dry dock facilities, agency services, and towing services, which witnessed a noticeable decline in their operating rates. The Company also continued to work around the clock to ensure high levels of reliability for its fleet, establish a culture of safety, and focus on providing services to customers at all times and under all conditions.”

Nakilat also participated in the 21st International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2026) held in February in Doha, engaging with global industry leaders and stakeholders to discuss developments shaping the future of LNG shipping and energy transportation, CEO Eng. Abdullah Al Sulaiti participated in a spotlight session addressing the evolving LNG shipping industry landscape, highlighting Nakilat’s disciplined approach to regulatory compliance, operational excellence, and long-term value creation. Nakilat also took part in several technical discussion sessions, showcasing its technical achievements in support of environmental sustainability and helping enrich dialogue by sharing lessons learned from completed projects.

– TradeArabia News Service

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