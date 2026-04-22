The managements of Abuja Ride and Camel Mobility have introduced fleet of electric sedan cars to ease transportation challenges in Abuja, promote e-mobility, clean energy, and an eco-friendly environment, and also to provide job opportunities for Nigerians.

Speaking at a media conference on Tuesday in Abuja, the Managing Director, Abuja Ride, Mr Soji Amusan, said the Abuja Ride E-Mobility Project was designed as a premier, sustainable ecosystem to transition Abuja to an electric-powered city as part of strategic response to global shift towards green energy and also to position the nation’s capital as a leader in African smart city development.

Delivering an address titled “Driving the Future of Abuja’s E-Mobility Ecosystem”, Amusan said the project is built on a foundation of robust private-public alignment with the regulatory endorsement and guidance from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu to achieve an eco-friendly environment.

He added that plans are on to have assembly plants where Nigerians are engaged, thus engaging the youths productively and providing job opportunities for those who will be operating as drivers.

He said, “As we unveil the Abuja Ride E-Mobility project, a landmark initiative led by Abuja Ride Limited and endorsed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), I want to let you know that this is an invitation to participate in the most significant transformation of urban transit in Nigeria’s history.

“For our investors and partners, this project represents a de-risked, high-growth opportunity grounded in smart infrastructure with the deployment of a sophisticated fleet of electric sedans, VIP SUVs, and buses equipped with GPS, digital payment systems, and enabling internet access mobility.

“Our charging infrastructure will be located in high-traffic, high-yield zones including airport, Federal Secretariat and major parks. We will also be operating through a centralised Command Centre where we’ll ensure asset security and peak performance of both vehicle health and driver output. While our current partnerships are strong, the scope of the Abuja Ride E-Mobility project is vast and we are building a collaborative ecosystem that spans renewable energy, fintech and manufacturing. I invite you to see the future of Abuja not just as a city, but as a thriving, tech-driven marketplace.”

The Managing Director, Camel Mobility, Suleiman Yusuf, said the security, safety, and comfort of passengers remain a priority, adding that the project takes into consideration the state of the economy in relation to rising fuel costs, the environment as it relates to climate change, and also to bring more money into the economy.

He said, “It’s truly a privilege to stand here today and not just as a partner, but as a co-architect of what I believe will be a defining shift in how mobility works in our cities. This is not just a launch but a statement that Abuja is ready for cleaner transport, ready for a smarter economy, and ready to lead Nigeria into the future of mobility. We are proud to serve as the partner powering this vision, providing electric vehicles that drive this transformation from concept to reality.

“Transportation in Nigeria today is under serious pressure, and we know it. Fuel prices are highly unpredictable and have always been on the increase, and for many ride-hailing operators, profit margins are even shrinking fast. But electric mobility changes that equation completely. And if the drivers can save up to 40% to 60% in operating cost compared to petrol vehicles, no engine oil, fewer moving parts, and electric vehicles have about 20 moving parts as compared to over 2,000 moving parts in some internal combustion engines.

“This is not a theory but a reality and it’s here right now. Electric mobility is not just environmentally-smart but it is financially smarter. This is just beginning and our vision is very clear: scale this model across Abuja, expand to other major cities across Nigeria, build a nationwide network of EV charging infrastructure and fleet operations and position Nigeria as a leader in Africa’s E-Mobility transition.”

The chairman, Abuja Ride, Mr Ojo Olubunmi and members of the board of directors Dr Sameera and Ambassador Olubunmi Olumekun, in separate interviews with Nigerian Tribune, assured Nigerians that the issue of one-chance robbery, kidnapping will not only be eradicated with the introduction of reliable security applications and trackers for passengers’ and drivers’ safety but will also sanity into the transportation system generally.

Nigerian Tribune reports that a fully-charged vehicle is expected to cover a range of 300 kilometres with charging points placed across strategic locations across the city to address any unforeseeable circumstances.

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