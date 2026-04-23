Egypt - The Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade has launched a promotional and awareness campaign highlighting investment zones, one of the advanced investment frameworks established under Investment Law No. 72 of 2017.

The campaign aims to familiarise the business community with the advantages of these zones, how to benefit from them, and their role as a strategic mechanism for attracting investment, while showcasing their performance through key indicators.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said the campaign will run for approximately three months, focusing on the contribution of investment zones to the national economy in terms of investment volumes, job creation, export growth, and the geographical diversification of production capacities across governorates to support local development.

Investment zones form a core pillar of Egypt’s investment ecosystem, alongside free zones, technological zones, and domestic investment frameworks. They play a key role in driving economic growth and attracting both domestic and foreign investment.

The campaign will highlight the competitive advantages of this model, which is based on integrated industrial and service clusters supported by advanced infrastructure, streamlined procedures, and a flexible regulatory environment that facilitates the rapid establishment and operation of projects.

At the campaign’s launch, the ministry reviewed key performance indicators reflecting the success of investment zones in Egypt. A total of 12 zones across strategic locations nationwide have attracted investments worth approximately EGP 66.3bn.

These zones have generated more than 77,500 direct and indirect job opportunities, supporting the government’s efforts to reduce unemployment and enhance workforce skills. Occupancy rates have reached around 90%, underscoring strong investor confidence in the model and its capacity to deliver sustainable returns.

Investment zones contribute to the development of integrated production communities, the expansion of exports, and the strengthening of the national economy’s competitiveness.

The campaign will also focus on raising awareness of the operational advantages offered within these zones, including faster establishment, licensing, and business operations, through targeted messaging and interactive digital content across social media platforms and the ministry’s official website.

Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh said investment zones represent a new generation of advanced investment systems designed to stimulate and attract investment. He noted that the campaign comes at a critical time to deepen understanding of their benefits and practical applications.

Farid added that the model is built on effective partnerships with the private sector through zone developers, enabling the delivery of integrated services within a defined geographic area, alongside faster decision-making through a one-stop-shop system.

He said the high occupancy rate of 90% sends a strong signal of confidence in Egypt’s investment climate and supports plans to expand the number of fully serviced zones to meet growing demand from local and international investors. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance competitiveness by simplifying licensing procedures through the zones’ boards of directors.

Farid concluded that the government aims to enable investors to focus on production and expansion while offering a globally competitive business environment, supported by robust infrastructure, efficient services, and a supportive legislative framework in line with Egypt Vision 2030.

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