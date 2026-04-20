DP World said it continues to support its customers in ensuring the smooth flow of goods by integrating sea, rail and road networks that are increasingly critical to supply chain resilience.

In its new whitepaper, A $60.7 Billion Opportunity: Multimodal Transport and the Future of Global Trade, DP World examines how integrated transport networks are redefining the movement of goods across regional and global markets.

As cargo owners navigate geopolitical uncertainty, port congestion and climate-related pressures, the ability to move goods seamlessly across connected transport modes is becoming a growing competitive advantage.

Industry projections show the global multimodal transport market is expected to grow to nearly $160 billion by 2032, representing a $60.7 billion growth opportunity driven by demand for more agile, visible and reliable supply chains.

This includes coastal and feeder shipping services that connect regional ports, alongside rail and road solutions that extend cargo moves inland, enabling more integrated, end-to-end logistics across key trade corridors.

For DP World, this is not just a future trend. It is already being operationalised across the company’s global network. Through its Marine Services business, DP World connects more than 200 ports worldwide and supports over 23,500 sailings annually, with its Shipping Solutions business handling approximately 6 million TEU, creating the coastal and feeder connectivity that underpins global trade flows.

These services are increasingly integrated with inland logistics capabilities, including rail and road, helping customers move cargo more efficiently across key trade corridors.

This corridor-based approach is becoming more important as supply chains evolve from linear, point-to-point models into more connected regional networks.

As trading patterns become increasingly shaped by resilience, regionalisation and speed to market, businesses need transport systems that can flex across multiple modes while maintaining reliability and visibility from origin to destination.

DP World is responding by strengthening the links between ports, marine services and inland logistics to create more joined-up supply chain solutions. This includes expanding coastal and feeder connectivity beyond major hubs, improving inland access through rail and road integration, and enabling greater coordination across the end-to-end cargo journey.

These capabilities position DP World to support customers as trade becomes increasingly corridor-driven and operational resilience becomes a defining requirement.

Ganesh Raj, Global COO of Marine Services at DP World, said, “As supply chains face increasing disruption, the ability to connect ports, marine services, rail and road into integrated trade corridors is becoming essential. DP World is helping customers maintain reliability and efficiency by enabling more flexible, connected cargo flows across these networks.”