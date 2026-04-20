As part of its role in developing regulatory frameworks that support electric mobility, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has facilitated and enabled a strategic partnership between EMX, the logistics arm of 7X, and EMPALA, a joint venture between MoEI and PACT Carbon.

The agreement aims to integrate electric bikes into delivery operations, particularly in last-mile services, supporting the transition toward greener mobility.

This initiative is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to lead the transition to a sustainable, low-emission transportation system, in line with the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.

It also reflects the Ministry’s commitment to enabling private sector partnerships and accelerating the adoption of clean transportation solutions in high-impact sectors, most notably urban delivery, which is experiencing rapid growth alongside the expansion of e-commerce and logistics services.

Under the agreement, EMPALA will provide a fleet of electric bikes specifically designed for the UAE’s operating environment, ensuring efficient performance under varying climate conditions. This will contribute to reducing fuel consumption and emissions associated with daily delivery operations. EMX will deploy these bikes within its operational network to enhance the efficiency of urban deliveries and increase reliance on more sustainable transportation solutions.

Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, said, “This agreement is part of the Ministry’s efforts to accelerate the transition to sustainable, low-emission transportation systems through practical initiatives that drive real transformation in sectors with a direct impact on the carbon footprint, particularly the delivery sector. Expanding the use of electric bikes represents a significant step toward reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency.”

He added, “We believe that strategic partnerships with the private sector are a key pillar in achieving national strategic objectives. EMPALA represents a national model for enabling the transition to green mobility by providing integrated solutions, including electric vehicles, supporting infrastructure, and sustainable operating models. This further reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading regional hub for clean transportation technologies.”

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group Chief Executive Officer of 7X, said, “This collaboration marks an important step in advancing more sustainable and efficient logistics solutions and highlights the importance of integrated national efforts to accelerate the adoption of low-emission operating models. Through EMX, 7X is supporting a more flexible and sustainable operating model that balances service efficiency with environmental responsibility, while enhancing the readiness of the UAE’s delivery ecosystem to transition toward clean and scalable transportation solutions. This partnership reflects our belief that the future of logistics will be built on impactful partnerships, practical technologies, and the ability to translate national commitments into tangible outcomes.”

Dr Oleg Paltin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EMPALA, said, “We developed the company in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure from the outset to meet the needs of this market and support the UAE’s ambitions in the energy sector. This partnership therefore represents a natural extension of that direction. We have invested significantly in designing an electric bike tailored to the country’s operating requirements, delivering a solution that creates direct economic value for our partners, alongside its positive environmental impact.”



