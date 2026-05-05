Hira Industries, a global manufacturer and supplier serving the construction sector since 1980, has expanded its operations at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (Razek) with the addition of a new factory and warehouse facility at Al Ghail Industrial Zone.

Spanning approximately 7,450 sq m, the new facility will support the increased production of thermal and acoustic insulation solutions under Hira’s Aerofoam and Aerosound divisions, adding a total production capacity of over 500,000 squared metres per month.

The expansion is also expected to create more than 100 jobs, reflecting Hira's continued contribution to Ras Al Khaimah’s industrial sector, said the company in a statement.

Hira Industries Operations Director – Middle East & Africa, Umesh Unni, said: "Our expansion in Ras Al Khaimah reflects sustained demand for high-performance insulation solutions and our confidence in the emirate as a strong base for industrial growth."

"Rakez has supported our journey with efficient processes and reliable coordination, enabling us to scale our operations smoothly. With this expansion, we are well-positioned to enhance our production capabilities and serve key markets with greater agility," he added.

Rakez Group CEO Ramy Jallad said: "Hira Industries’ continued investment reflects the confidence long-term partners place in Ras Al Khaimah as a base for sustainable growth. We are seeing businesses take a long-term view, choosing environments that give them the clarity and consistency needed to scale with confidence."

Hira Industries has operated from Rarez since 2008, and its latest expansion highlights the continued momentum of industrial growth in Ras Al Khaimah, as more manufacturers strengthen their presence and deepen their operations within Rakez’s ecosystem.

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