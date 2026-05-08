ABU DHABI: Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of the Ports Cluster Ports Cluster - AD Ports Group, has revealed that the Group has successfully handled more than 70,000 TEUs through Fujairah Terminals and processed over 100 cargo vessels daily during the recent period marked by regional developments.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of 'Make it in the Emirates 2026', Al Mazrouei underscored the Group’s pivotal role in strengthening supply chains and enhancing operational resilience to ensure the uninterrupted flow of goods and trade across the UAE and the wider region.

He said Abu Dhabi had recognised at an early stage, under the directives of the UAE wise leadership, the strategic importance of investing in advanced infrastructure and integrated logistics and trade corridors capable of maintaining supply chain efficiency under all circumstances, thereby ensuring the continued movement of goods across local and regional markets.

Al Mazrouei noted that the UAE’s supply chains are supported by an integrated logistics network linking Zayed Port, Khalifa Port and Fujairah Terminals, alongside strong connectivity with neighbouring countries including Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

He highlighted the successful activation of pre-planned alternative routes, most notably the “Green Corridor”, which enables cargo arriving at Fujairah Terminals to be processed logistically as though it had arrived at Khalifa Port or other UAE ports. This, he said, has further reinforced Abu Dhabi Ports’ position as a key regional logistics hub.

He added that activating alternative routes and redirecting cargo movement through land, rail, sea and air corridors had directly supported the continuity of supply chains across Gulf ports despite regional challenges.

Al Mazrouei also revealed that AD Ports Group had launched new regional container shipping services, resulting in the redeployment and expansion of its fleet to 24 vessels dedicated to container and bulk cargo operations, with plans to further increase capacity in the future.

He said these strategic measures had ensured the continuity of regular shipping services to Khalifa Port and along the three main trade corridors connecting the UAE’s eastern ports, the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea.

Regional shipping services operated by SAFEEN Feeders and Global Feeder Shipping were also rerouted through Fujairah ports and Khorfakkan Port on the Gulf of Oman, providing an efficient alternative logistics gateway for the UAE and GCC States.



HM