DP World has hosted a high-level delegation from the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) of Oman to review progress on the Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone and discuss the next stages of development.

Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Chairman of OPAZ, led the visiting delegation. The delegation was hosted by Essa Kazim, Group Chairman of DP World, alongside Group Chief Executive Officer Yuvraj Narayan and senior leadership from DP World GCC, including Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Ahmed Yousef Al-Hassan.

The delegation met in Dubai and also visited the Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone site in the Wilayat of Mahdah in Al Buraimi Governorate, where discussions focused on the latest project milestones and infrastructure development.

The Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone is being developed close to the UAE-Oman border, with direct connectivity to Sohar Port and Jebel Ali Port. The zone is expected to attract investment across logistics, warehousing, light manufacturing, food processing, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, plastics, mining and industrial services to support the industrial objectives of Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Oman Vision 2040.

Kazim said: “The Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone will support investment, drive industrial growth and strengthen regional supply chains. Our regular engagement with OPAZ reflects the close coordination that defines this partnership and our commitment to delivering a world-class economic zone that creates real opportunities for business and lasting economic value for the Sultanate of Oman and the UAE.”

Al Yousef said: “The Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone is an important project that reflects the strength of economic cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and the UAE. Through our discussions with DP World, we reviewed practical models for enhancing the competitiveness of economic zones, supporting supply chains and attracting quality investments. We look forward to continued progress in developing Al Rawdah as a competitive platform for growth and investment.” - TradeArabia News Service

Tags: DP World OPAZ of Oman Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone Oman UAE

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