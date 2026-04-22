dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, will invest approximately A$32 million to establish a dedicated cargo terminal operation at Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI), reinforcing its long-term commitment to the New South Wales market and Australia’s aviation industry.

dnata will operate from a 5,000 sqm warehouse facility within WSI’s 24-hour Cargo Precinct, supported by an additional 4,000 sqm of surrounding land. The airport will deliver the site as a cold shell, with dnata undertaking a full operational fit-out of the terminal, including critical infrastructure and the installation of a semi-motorised materials handling system.

Approximately A$6 million of the investment will be allocated to specialised equipment and technology to ensure scalable, efficient and future-ready cargo operations, including capabilities to support specialised cargo such as pharmaceuticals and other time- and temperature-sensitive shipments.

Freighter operations are scheduled to commence in July 2026, ahead of the airport’s full passenger opening later this year.

The facility will handle up to 60,000 tonnes of cargo annually at maturity, strengthening capacity in New South Wales, which plays a central role in Australia’s air freight network.

The new operation is projected to create approximately 50 direct roles in its initial phase, with further employment opportunities anticipated as volumes grow and operations expand. In addition to direct jobs, the facility will generate broader economic benefits across freight forwarding, logistics, ground handling and associated supply chain services in Western Sydney.

Burt Sigsworth, Managing Director of dnata Airport Operations – Australia, said: “Our investment in Western Sydney International reflects strong confidence in the region’s long-term economic trajectory and the critical role air freight plays in supporting Australian trade.”

“By establishing a purpose-built cargo facility from day one, we are strengthening supply chain resilience, supporting local industry and creating skilled employment opportunities in one of the country’s fastest-growing economic corridors.”

The development of dedicated cargo infrastructure at WSI is expected to enhance efficiency for airlines, freight forwarders and integrators, improving connectivity for time-sensitive and high-value goods moving through New South Wales.

Simon Hickey, Chief Executive Officer of WSI, said dnata was a terrific addition to the airport’s premier 24-hour Cargo Precinct and would provide cargo and ground handling services for both international and domestic airlines, boosting the nation’s critical supply chains.

“We’re thrilled to welcome dnata Cargo to WSI’s brand-new cargo hub, bringing its top-tier services for airlines and their customers and creating more meaningful job opportunities for workers across Greater Sydney,” he said.

“Our purpose-built 24-hour Cargo Precinct will increase Sydney’s air cargo capacity and provide dedicated access via the upgraded Northern Road with close proximity to growing freight and logistics centres at Kemps Creek and the Aerotropolis.

“Like everything at WSI, the Cargo Precinct is built for growth, and while we’re excited to open stage one and launch operations by the end of July, it also has capacity to expand significantly over the years ahead, in line with market demands.”

Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King welcomed dnata Cargo and said the new freight operator will connect Western Sydney to the world, allowing us to move another 60,000 tonnes of cargo through Sydney’s new airport every year.

“Western Sydney is the logistics heart of NSW, and our new airport will work hand in hand with other Australian Government investments, like the Moorebank Intermodal Terminal, to get goods off planes and across the country quickly and efficiently,” she said.

“This airport is built to grow, which will give Australian businesses the capacity and ability to grow alongside it.”

dnata has a long-established presence in Australia, operating across nine airports nationwide, where it provides cargo, ground handling, passenger services and inflight catering. The company supports more than 107,000 aircraft movements per year, and processes around 300,000 tonnes of cargo across its Australian network. Through its catering division, dnata produces and delivers more than 54 million meals annually for airline partners.