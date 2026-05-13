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TOKYO - Japanese government bonds plunged on Wednesday, driving yields to multi-decade and record highs, as Middle East-driven inflation fears deepened a global bond selloff ahead of key bond auctions.
Japan's benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 5 basis points (bps) to 2.590% and reached as high as 2.6%, the highest since May 1997. The policy-sensitive two-year yield climbed 1 bp to 1.4%, a level last seen in May 1995.
Yields on five-year and 20-year bonds also touched record highs.
Yields move inversely to bond prices.
The move mirrored sharp increases in yields on U.S. Treasuries, UK gilts, and euro zone bonds overnight after geopolitical risks pushed crude prices higher.
A sale of 10-year JGBs on Tuesday saw moderately firm demand, but investors are now focused on upcoming auctions of longer-term securities scheduled through the month.
"Demand at the auction was stronger than market expectations, but it is questionable whether that was based on real needs as there was a significant number of unidentified bids," said Shuichi Osaki, a senior portfolio manager at Meiji Yasuda Asset Management.
"Market players are cautious about betting on bonds ahead of a series of auctions this month."
Japan's finance ministry will auction a 30-year bond on Thursday and five-year debt on Friday, with 20-year and 40-year sales later this month.
Meanwhile, oil prices rose for a third consecutive day on Tuesday as hopes for a Middle East peace deal eased, raising concerns over disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.
The BOJ has signalled a potential rate hike as early as June, following hawkish opinions among board members at its April meeting.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)