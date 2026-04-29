Bahrain Bourse yesterday announced that subscription for a BD200 million government development bond will open today, offering a fixed annual return of 6.25 per cent.

The three-year sovereign issue, the 45th in a series of government development bonds, was launched by the Central Bank of Bahrain on behalf of the government.

Subscriptions for Bahraini and non-Bahraini investors will be conducted through registered brokers at the exchange from 9.30am to 1pm and on Thursday from 9.30am until 11am.

The primary market subscription period closes tomorrow.

The bonds carry a par value of BD1 each, with a minimum subscription of 500 bonds. The issue date is set for May 5, 2026, with maturity scheduled for May 5, 2029.

Interest will be paid semi-annually every May and November until the maturity date, with the first payment due on November 5, 2026.

The securities are directly guaranteed by the government and are expected to be listed for secondary market trading on May 19, 2026.

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