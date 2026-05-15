TOKYO - Alphabet has sold 576.5 billion yen ($3.6 billion) in ​yen-denominated ⁠bonds, a term sheet showed on Friday, ‌the largest-ever issue by a foreign company.

It is ​the first yen-denominated debt issue for Alphabet, which ​like other tech ​giants is in the midst of a huge investment programme in ⁠artificial intelligence and has sought to diversify sources of funding.

The parent of Google has flagged capital expenditure of as much ​as $190 ‌billion this year ⁠and has ⁠issued bonds in euros, sterling, Canadian dollars and ​Swiss francs.

Demand was strong ‌among domestic and international investors, ⁠Mizuho Securities, one of the underwriters, said, adding that the sale beat the previous record of a 430 billion yen issuance by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in 2019.

The term sheet showed Alphabet would issue bonds maturing in 3, ‌5, 7, 10, 15, 30 and ⁠40 years, with coupons ranging ​from 1.965% to 4.599%.

Mizuho Securities, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are acting as ​joint ‌bookrunners on the transaction.

($1 = 158.4500 ⁠yen)

(Reporting by Miho ​Uranaka; Writing by Anton Bridge)