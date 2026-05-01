Foreign investors sold Japanese bonds heavily in the week through April ​25 on ⁠inflationary worries due to rising oil prices and ‌caution ahead of the policy decision by the Bank of Japan.

Foreigners ​ditched a net 786.9 billion yen ($5.01 billion)worth of Japanese long-term ​bonds, a significant ​rise from 294.7 billion yen in net sales the prior week. They also shed short-term bonds ⁠of a net 1.12 trillion yen, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.

The BOJ on Tuesday kept interest rates steady but three of the ​nine-member ‌board proposed a ⁠hike, signaling ⁠policymakers' concerns over inflationary pressures from a rise in oil ​prices.

The 10-year Japanese government bond ‌yield reached a 29-year high of ⁠2.525% on Thursday as oil prices surged to a four-year high amid a stalemate in the U.S.-Iran peace negotiations.

Foreigners, meanwhile, bought 807.9 billion yen of Japanese stocks as they extended the recent buying streak into a fourth straight week. Foreigners pumped roughly 10.08 billion yen into these stocks, in these four ‌successive weeks.

At the same time, Japanese investors ⁠bought a net 41.2 billion yen of ​foreign stocks and remained net buyers for the 10th straight week.

They, however, ditched foreign long-term bonds of ​887.7 billion yen ‌and short-term instruments of 263.8 billion ⁠yen. ($1 = 157.1300 yen)

(Reporting ​by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)