Muscat – Oman’s latest Government Development Bonds (GDB) issue has attracted robust investor demand, with subscriptions exceeding the offer size by more than 1.8 times, according to the Central Bank of Oman (CBO).

In a statement, the CBO said the 83rd GDB issuance drew total subscriptions of RO185.562mn against an issue size of RO100mn.

The average yield was set at 4.2%, corresponding to an equivalent price of RO100. The highest yield accepted was 4.24% at a price of RO99.820, while the lowest was 4.10% at a price of RO100.450.

The bond offering was launched last week as part of the government’s ongoing domestic funding strategy. It carried a base issue size of RO80mn, with a greenshoe option of up to RO20mn, which was fully utilised amid strong demand.

The bonds have a five-year maturity and offer a fixed coupon rate of 4.2% per annum. The issue date is April 23, 2026, with maturity scheduled for April 23, 2031. Interest will be paid semi-annually on April 23 and October 23 over the life of the bonds.

Government Development Bonds are direct and unconditional obligations of the sultanate and can be used as collateral for loans from local commercial banks. They are also tradable on the Muscat Stock Exchange at prevailing market prices.