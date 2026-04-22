Arab Finance: Drive Finance, a subsidiary of GB Corp, has successfully completed its seventh securitization bond issuance valued at EGP 2.2 billion, according to a bourse disclosure.

This transaction marks the second issuance under GB Capital for Securitization's 16th program, which totals EGP 25 billion. It followed the EGP 2.4 billion offering that was closed in December 2025.

The Commercial International Bank (CIB) and the Arab African International Bank acted as financial advisors, as well as lead managers, arrangers, and promoters of the issuance.

Egyptian Gulf Bank (EG Bank) was the custodian and subscription receiving bank for the transaction. It also served as one of the underwriters alongside Al Baraka Bank Egypt.

El Dereny Law Firm acted as the legal advisor to the issuance, rated by Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS), while Baker Tilly served as the auditor.

At the end of 2025, GB Corp achieved consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company of EGP 2.880 billion, which fell by 1.6% from EGP 2.928 billion in 2024.

The Egypt-based company has operations across six primary lines of business: passenger cars, motorcycles and three-wheelers, commercial vehicles and construction equipment, tires, after-sales, and Iraqi operations.