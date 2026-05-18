Arab Finance: Dar Al Alamia Developments has commenced the construction phase of its residential project, Acasa Alma, in the Sixth Settlement of New Cairo, with total investments of EGP 7 billion, according to an emailed press release.

The project reflects the company’s strategy to deliver premium residential communities that enhance quality of life and cater to clients seeking a fully integrated, balanced, and upscale lifestyle.

Spanning 16 feddans, Acasa Alma introduces a boutique compound concept centered on low-density living, setting a new benchmark for integrated residential developments. The scheme offers a diverse mix of townhouses, duplexes, and apartments, while more than 85% of the total land area is allocated to landscaped greenery and open spaces.

Ahmed Saleh, CEO of Dar Al Alamia Developments, commented: “The project introduces an integrated living environment centered on open spaces and well-integrated services, ensuring a more stable and comfortable residential experience for residents.”

“It also reflects the company’s commitment to applying the highest standards of quality across all stages of development, with a strong focus on sustainability and efficient urban planning, enhancing the project’s investment value and reinforcing its potential for sustainable long-term returns.”

Since the launch of Acasa New Cairo in 2021, the company successfully delivered the project in 2023 ahead of schedule. Building on this success, the company introduced Acasa Mia in 2023 on a 10-feddan site.

Meanwhile, the construction phase has already surpassed 70%, with delivery expected ahead of the original schedule.