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FRANKFURT - Expanding the issuance of joint public debt in the European Union requires political trust between governments and fiscal discipline at the national level, the European Central Bank's chief economist Philip Lane said on Wednesday.
A long-running debate over joint euro bonds is back in focus as EU governments seek funds for higher military spending and try to bolster the euro’s international standing amid more strained relations with the United States.
Lane reviewed options on the table, from the joint issuance of defence bonds to a ring-fencing of national tax revenues to repay common debt, but said any move required fiscal restraint.
"Further progress in expanding the stock of joint debt in Europe ultimately depends on sufficient political will and mutual trust," he said in a speech.
"An expansion of common debt increases the importance of fiscal discipline at the national level."
The EU used jointly issued bonds to fund a 750-billion-euro ($880 billion) loans-and-grants facility during the COVID-19 pandemic but it stopped short of embracing permanent euro bonds, leaving the underlying political fault lines between creditor and debtor countries unresolved.
($1 = 0.8511 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)