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NEW DELHI - Indian government bonds fell on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year note set for a sixth straight day of losses after Washington and Tehran launched fresh attacks in the Gulf, pushing oil prices higher and clouding India's macro outlook.
The U.S. and Iran renewed attacks on Monday as they battled for control of the key waterway with duelling maritime blockades, derailing a fragile truce.
Oil climbed 6% to $114 a barrel on Monday before easing more than 1% in Asian trading, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose nearly 7 basis points after the attacks.
Higher Treasury yields sap demand for riskier emerging-market debt, while pricier oil threatens to swell India's import bill as the country meets about 90% of its crude needs through imports.
India's benchmark 6.48% 2035 bond yield was up 2 bps at 7.0451% as of 10:45 a.m. IST. Bond yields move inversely to prices.
"If the war drags on, the 10-year yield could climb to 7.25%," a private bank trader said, adding that bonds maturing in 15 years or more are a better refuge during war jitters.
Sentiment on India has turned more bearish, with UBS lowering its FY27 growth forecast by 50 bps to 6.2%.
Separately, New Delhi plans to sell a new 10-year bond worth 340 billion rupees ($3.58 billion) this week, which could add pressure on the current benchmark as the issuance approaches.
RATES
India's OIS rates rose further, but gains were limited as traders had already added sizable paying positions in recent sessions.
The one-year OIS rate was up 3.75 bps at 6.085%, while the two-year swap rate was steady at 6.3%. The five-year rate rose 4.75 bps to 6.72%.
($1 = 95.0875 Indian rupees)