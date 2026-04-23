Egypt marked Earth Day 2026 on Wednesday under the theme “Our Power, Our Planet,” as part of ongoing efforts to raise environmental awareness and accelerate the transition to clean energy, the Ministry of Local Development and Environment said.

In a statement, Minister Manal Awad said the occasion reflects growing global awareness of environmental challenges, amid increasing calls for concrete action to address climate change.

The ministry is organising a series of activities, including seminars and workshops in schools and universities, aimed at raising awareness and encouraging broader community participation in environmental protection efforts.

Awad said Egypt is steadily advancing towards a green economy, expanding its reliance on clean energy sources and integrating sustainability into development policies. She stressed that coordinated efforts by the government, private sector, and citizens are essential to ensure the sustainable use of natural resources.

She added that translating environmental awareness into practical behaviour remains critical to effectively addressing climate challenges.

According to the statement, Egypt is implementing a comprehensive climate strategy focused on both adaptation and mitigation. This includes expanding renewable energy projects, improving resource efficiency, and strengthening waste management systems.

Awad noted that the country has made tangible progress in embedding environmental considerations into national development plans, supporting a shift towards low-emission economic growth.

Earth Day is observed each year on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first celebrated in 1970 and has since become one of the world’s largest civic observances.

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