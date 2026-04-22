Bokra, an Egyptian company offering Sharia-compliant investment solutions, aims to launch three investment funds this year, its founder and CEO Ayman Elsawy said.

Bokra Holding was established in Egypt in 2023 and operates in fund establishment, promotion and underwriting and issuance of debt products, portfolio management, and venture capital. Earlier this month, the firm launched a gold investment fund called "El Shakmagia".

“Bokra is targeting the launch of three investment funds during the current year, including a real estate fund, a fund specialised in firms manufacturing and exporting medical devices, and a fund in firms manufacturing and exporting household electrical appliances,” Elsawy told Zawya Arabic.

Funds Details

According to Elsawy, the medical equipment fund is targeted at $6 million -$7 million and is expected to be launched by the third quarter of this year.

The home appliance fund is expected to have a size of $3 million and is also targeted for launch by the third quarter.

Bokra hopes to launch the real estate fund during the third quarter of this year. The fund will specialize in residential properties, targeting governorates outside Cairo, and is expected to have a size of between EGP200 million and EGP250 million ($3.8 million - $4.8 million), according to Elsawy.

Regarding sukuk issuances, Elsawy said: “We are currently working on issuing sukuk worth EGP5 billion, targeted to be issued next month,” noting that the issuance will be for a local company listed on the stock exchange that he declined to name.

He added that the company is also working on executing issuances worth between EGP10 billion and EGP15 billion during the third quarter of the current year for Egyptian financial companies, without providing further details on the companies.

Click here to read the article in Arabic.