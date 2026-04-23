Egypt - Huawei and AIS have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly develop local manufacturing of Grid-Forming Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in Egypt.

This strategic alliance represents a pivotal step toward strengthening Egypt’s renewable energy infrastructure, supporting national goals for industrial localization, and accelerating the deployment of advanced energy storage technologies.

The agreement underscores both companies’ commitment to Egypt’s vision of becoming a regional hub for clean energy innovation. By establishing local manufacturing capabilities, Huawei and AIS aim to enhance supply chain resilience, generate high-quality employment opportunities, and enable technology transfer that empowers Egypt’s workforce and industry.

As Egypt expands its renewable energy generation, the demand for reliable grid-scale storage has grown significantly. BESS solutions are essential for integrating renewable sources, stabilizing the grid, and improving overall system efficiency. This partnership directly supports Egypt’s efforts to produce locally manufactured, grid-connected energy storage systems that meet the country’s rising energy needs.

Tony Bu, CEO of Huawei Egypt Digital Power, stated: “This partnership with AIS is a critical step in Huawei’s commitment to driving energy transformation in Egypt. Together, we will deliver cutting-edge grid-forming energy storage technologies that strengthen energy security, create local jobs, and foster technology transfer. We are proud to support Egypt’s leadership in the clean energy transition.”

Karim Arafa, CEO of AIS, said: “Our collaboration with Huawei marks a milestone for AIS as we move beyond traditional boundaries to localize advanced energy technologies in Egypt. By combining our industrial expertise with Huawei’s global innovation, we are building a sustainable ecosystem of resilient, homegrown BESS solutions. This initiative reflects our commitment to positioning Egypt as a competitive hub for renewable energy manufacturing, powered by local talent and advanced infrastructure.”

The partnership will explore opportunities to establish local manufacturing facilities, localize key components, and develop a skilled workforce in the energy storage sector. Both companies will also collaborate with stakeholders to accelerate the deployment of BESS technologies across Egypt’s power grid. Through this initiative, Huawei and AIS are poised to make a lasting impact on Egypt’s energy future and reinforce its role as a leader in renewable energy solutions.

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