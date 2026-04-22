Tadawul-listed Banque Saudi Fransi’s (BSF) net profit rose 3.2% YoY to SAR 1.38 billion ($368 million) in Q1 2026, supported by growth in operating income and lower credit impairment charges, despite ongoing pressure on expenses and fee-based income.

The result came well above analysts’ mean estimate of SAR 1.23 billion, according to LSEG data.

The improvement in earnings was driven mainly by a 4.6% YoY increase in net special commission income, while dividend income and gains on non-trading investments contributed positively.

On a credit quality front, BSF reported a 12.1% YoY drop in net impairment charges for financing and other financial assets compared with the same quarter last year, driven by lower provisions on loans, advances, and other financial assets.

BSF shares gained 1.47% to close at SAR 20.7 today.

(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Seban Scaria)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com