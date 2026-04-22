Egypt's CI Capital Private Equity (CIPE), the investment management arm of the Egyptian Exchange-listed CI Capital Holding Group, plans to launch three new funds this year, Karim Badr, the company's CEO, told Zawya Arabic.

CIPE was established in 2023, and in addition to its fund management and private equity activity, it recently obtained a venture capital license from the Financial Regulatory Authority.

In response to a question on details of the three funds planned for launch in 2026, Badr said they include: “a fund to invest in industrial companies with strong growth and export potential, with a target size of 2.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($48.3 million), besides the distressed factories fund.”

CIPE began procedures last year to launch the distressed factories fund in cooperation with the Central Bank of Egypt and the Ministry of Industry, with a value of EGP 1 billion, to invest in distressed industrial companies and support their rehabilitation and restart of operations. It is now expected to launch this year, according to Badr.

The third fund planned for launch this year is a new real estate fund, which the company is close to launching with expected investments of EGP2 billion, similar to the real estate fund it launched this year with Talaat Moustafa Group, according to Badr.

Existing Funds

Regarding existing funds, the company aims to increase the capital of the real estate fund with Talaat Moustafa from EGP8 billion to EGP10 billion, Badr said.

The chief executive added that the company is nearing the first close of a green infrastructure fund in agricultural projects in partnership with Engazaat, with a value of EGP2.5 billion, to be followed by another close of the same value to bring total investments in the fund to EGP5 billion.

2027 Projects

"The company is studying the establishment of a EGP6 billion renewable energy investment fund in partnership with specialists in this sector next year," Badr revealed.

The company also intends to invest in the tourism and hotel sector in 2027, with the aim of increasing hotel capacity and expanding the construction of new hotels, either through the establishment of a company or an investment fund in partnership with tourism developers, according to the chief executive.

Click here to read the article in Arabic