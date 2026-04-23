Omar Radwan has been appointed chairman of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) for a one-year term.

Radwan replaces Islam Azzam, who recently moved to become the head of the country’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

Before taking on the new role, Radwan was CEO of Wealth Management at Beltone Financial and held senior roles at CI Capital and Bank Misr’s investment units, with experience across risk management, asset management, and capital markets.



(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Seban Scaria)

ahmad.mousa@lseg.com