Dubai Holding announced today the acquisition of the first commercial batch of Rovers from GoGravity, an Emirati-founded adventure technology company based at Hatta Wadi Hub.

The Rovers will be deployed across Hatta Resorts and its Wadi Hub, expanding the destination’s adventure offering, while supporting Dubai Holding’s commitment to local SME development and the advancement of sustainable, eco-friendly mobility across its tourism and hospitality portfolio.

The Rover is GoGravity’s latest innovation: a fully electric all-terrain vehicle engineered to navigate Hatta’s rugged mountain terrain. Designed and assembled entirely on-site at Hatta Wadi Hub and carrying the Made in UAE designation, the Rover is available for commercial sale in three configurations RWD, AWD and GT each purpose-built for off-road performance. By purchasing the first batch for use across Hatta Resorts and its Wadi Hub, Dubai Holding will integrate the locally made vehicle into the destination’s guest experience, enabling visitors to explore the natural landscape of Hatta in an environmentally responsible way.

Roudi Soubra, Vice President of Asset Management, Dubai Holding, said, “Hatta Wadi Hub was designed from the outset to be a platform for local entrepreneurs, and GoGravity is a powerful example of what that model can deliver. The Rover is a ‘Made in UAE’ product, developed by an Emirati team from within our own destination, that is now ready for commercial scale. Purchasing the first batch for Hatta Resorts is a natural step, reinforcing our commitment to supporting the SMEs that make our destinations distinctive, while advancing our sustainability agenda through electric mobility.”

Ahmed Ali Albedwawi, Co-founder of GoGravity, said: “What started in Hatta as a local idea has grown into a proudly UAE-built innovation, and we are pleased to have delivered the first batch of Rovers to Hatta Resorts. Dubai Holding’s support has been instrumental in enabling this journey, providing a platform for SMEs to develop and scale while contributing to the destination’s evolution. Custom-designed to meet operational requirements, the Rovers introduce a zero-emission, low-noise mobility solution that enhances the visitor experience, supporting the advancement of eco-tourism. We look forward to further strengthening this partnership as we continue to innovate and deliver experience-led solutions.”

The purchase is part of Dubai Holding’s broader agenda to support local SMEs across its portfolio of destinations, providing homegrown businesses with access to commercial opportunities within the Group’s network. It also aligns with Dubai Holding’s environmental sustainability agenda, promoting zero-emission mobility solutions at Hatta Resorts and reducing the destination’s environmental footprint in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

Established by Dubai Holding in 2018, Hatta Wadi Hub was built as a platform for Emirati entrepreneurship, with all businesses at the destination owned and operated by local founders from the Hatta community. Today, more than 24 SMEs operate across the hub, spanning adventure activities, hospitality, food and beverage and technology. GoGravity has been part of the destination since its inception.