Emirates NBD, the region’s fourth largest lender by market capitalisation, posted a 3% year-on-year (YoY) rise in first quarter 2026 net profit to AED 6.4 billion ($1.74 billion).

The result beat analysts’ mean estimate of AED 5.69 billion, according to LSEG data.

Total income rose 21% to AED 14.4 billion, supported by higher non funded income, while operating expenses increased 14% YoY to AED 4.2 billion. Impairment allowances stood at AED 800 million.

Net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, came in at 3.35%, above the bank’s guidance range of 3.1% to 3.3%.

Gross lending rose 7% to AED 703 billion, while deposits increased 6% to AED 830 billion.

Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank and the second largest lender in the UAE, issued more than AED 16.3 billion of term debt and sukuk during the quarter.

Emirates Islamic Bank, the shariah-compliant subsidiary of Emirates NBD, delivered a profit before tax of AED 1 billion for the same quarter.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com