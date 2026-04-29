Q Mobility, provider of smart mobility solutions, has announced the activation of the paid parking system in new commercial sectors in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, under the regulatory supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, effective 6th May 2026.

This step is part of the expansion plan of the paid parking system in the area, aiming to regulate parking usage, address traffic challenges, and improve the overall mobility experience for road users in the city.

The third phase includes the activation of paid parking in commercial sectors ME9 and ME12 in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, aiming to improve parking management in areas experiencing high traffic density and increasing commercial activity, reduce random parking, and enhance smooth access to commercial and service establishments, thereby supporting economic activity and creating a more organised and efficient urban environment.

Mohamed Bin Zayed City is considered one of the most vibrant areas in the emirate, experiencing high levels of daily vehicle movement due to the large number of employees and visitors commuting to commercial sectors. This has made it necessary to introduce innovative solutions to improve traffic flow and ensure a seamless experience for citizens and residents.

The total number of parking spaces included in this phase amounts to 10,205, distributed as follows: ME9 (3,219 spaces) and ME12 (6,986 spaces), including designated spaces for People of Determination, reflecting Q Mobility’s commitment to providing smart and sustainable mobility solutions that promote inclusivity and enhance quality of life in the city.

A fee of AED2 per hour will be applied to standard parking spaces. Payment can be made through various digital channels, including the “Darb” and “TAMM” applications, SMS services, or available payment machines in the area, ensuring a smooth and flexible user experience for all.

The first phase of parking regulation was initially free of charge and began on 15th December 2025, covering sectors ME9, ME10, ME11, and ME12.

The second phase was launched on 6th April 2026, introducing paid parking in sectors ME10 and ME11, in addition to main street commercial areas in villa zones Z17-01, Z19, Z20, and Z27, contributing to improved traffic flow and better parking organization in areas with high demand for parking.

Q Mobility confirms that this new phase is part of an integrated strategy aimed at enhancing parking management efficiency, improving traffic flow, and supporting quality of life in Abu Dhabi, in line with its vision to develop a sustainable and advanced urban mobility ecosystem.