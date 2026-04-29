At a time when geography and economics are becoming deeply intertwined, the acquisition of Asyad Group by Ligentia Group should not be seen as a routine business deal. It reflects a deeper shift in how global supply chains are managed, especially under growing pressure from disruptions around critical routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most important trade passages in the world. Around 20% of global oil flows through it, along with large volumes of gas and industrial materials. In recent years, however, the importance of the Strait has changed. It is no longer just a physical route. It has become a risk point. Any tension, political, security, or even perceived risk, can immediately affect shipping costs, insurance premiums, and supply chain decisions worldwide.

Because of this, logistics is no longer only about moving goods from one place to another. It is now about managing uncertainty.

To understand where Asyad is heading, it helps to look at how logistics models have evolved. At the simplest level, known as 1PL, a producer delivers directly to the customer. In 2PL, transport companies such as shipping or trucking firms move the goods. In 3PL, companies outsource storage, packing, and delivery to logistics providers. But the real transformation comes with 4PL, where one company manages the entire supply chain, coordinating multiple logistics providers and using digital systems to control and optimise operations.

The diagram clearly shows this progression, from a simple direct delivery model to a complex system managed through technology and data.

This is where Ligentia becomes important. Through its platform, Ligentix, Ligentia provides what is known as a “control tower”. It allows companies to track shipments in real time, predict delays and make faster decisions. It also connects directly with company systems, making supply chains more transparent and efficient. This is not just a technical upgrade. It changes how value is created in logistics.

In the past, value came mainly from owning assets, ports, ships, warehouses. Today, value is moving towards those who control information.

Asyad’s acquisition of Ligentia is therefore a move into this higher-value layer. It is not only expanding its network; it is upgrading its role, from moving goods to managing supply chains. This strategy becomes clearer when we consider Asyad’s earlier acquisition of Skybridge Freight Solutions in 2024. That deal strengthened its operational reach in freight forwarding across key global markets. In simple terms, Skybridge improved Asyad’s execution capabilities (3PL), while Ligentia adds management and control (4PL). Together, the two acquisitions form a logical sequence. One builds scale. The other builds intelligence.

For Oman, this shift carries important economic meaning. The country has long positioned itself as a stable and strategic logistics gateway, especially because it sits outside the Strait of Hormuz while still being close to it. Ports such as Sohar, Duqm and Salalah already provide strong physical infrastructure. However, global companies are now looking for more than location. They want visibility, reliability and risk management.

This creates a new opportunity for Oman, not just to be a transit point, but also to become a place where supply chains are managed. If Ligentia’s capabilities are properly integrated, Oman could host a regional control centre for supply chains. This would allow companies to plan, monitor and adjust their logistics operations from Oman, especially when dealing with risks around the Strait.

However, this outcome is not guaranteed. Many acquisitions fail to deliver their full value because of weak integration. If Ligentia’s technology remains separate from Asyad’s operations, the benefit will be limited. If key talent leaves, the knowledge advantage could be lost. And if the system is not connected to Oman’s wider trade and economic environment, the national impact will remain small.

There is also strong global competition. Major players have already invested in digital logistics and supply chain platforms. This means Asyad is entering a competitive space, not an empty one. This leads to an important strategic question: Is Asyad leading. Or is it catching up?

The answer will depend on execution. If Asyad can combine its strong infrastructure with real digital capability, it can create a clear advantage. If not, it risks becoming one of many similar players in a crowded market.

In conclusion, the acquisition of Ligentia shows that Asyad understands where the logistics industry is heading. The future is not only about moving goods, but about controlling and managing how those goods move. The Strait of Hormuz will remain important, but the real power will lie with those who can manage the risks around it. For Oman, the opportunity is clear. By combining geography, stability and digital logistics capabilities, it can reposition itself as the solution and the breakthrough to this bottleneck, not only for the region but also for the world's supply chains, in integration with all the logistic companies of the region's countries.

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