MUSCAT: In a significant development for Oman’s maritime and logistics sector, Omani firms O Bunkering and Marafi Services have announced the completion of their merger, leading to the establishment of a unified national entity under the name O Bunkering. This move represents a qualitative shift in the sector’s structure and enhances its ability to achieve higher levels of operational efficiency and service integration.

The merger, formalised on Omani Logistics Day on April 30, 2026, aims to boost competitiveness and build a national entity capable of competing in global markets. It comes in response to the rapidly evolving requirements of maritime supply chains, focusing on improving operational efficiency, unifying capabilities, and expanding the range of services offered. This will support the sustainability of the maritime sector and strengthen its contribution to the national economy.

Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, affirmed that the merger represents a qualitative leap in the institutional maturity of Omani companies operating in the logistics sector. He said it contributes to the unification of assets, resources, capabilities, and expertise, enabling the new company to evolve into a large commercial entity with enhanced operational efficiency, advanced service levels, and increased capacity—thereby strengthening its competitiveness at both local and regional levels.

Ali bin Amer Al Shaibani, CEO of O Bunkering, said the merger aligns with the government’s aspirations and reflects a well-considered executive step based on sector needs. He noted that it aims to build an integrated national system in the ship bunkering segment, enhancing competitiveness and sustainability in a sector that is a vital artery of the maritime logistics system.

Suleiman bin Ali Al Hadrami, CEO of Marafi Services, said the merger marks the beginning of a new phase of growth and expansion. The unified company will continue delivering services to the highest standards of efficiency and reliability, while supporting operational integration and improving maritime supply chain performance. He added that this will be achieved by aligning capabilities, standardising processes using data-driven approaches, enhancing performance indicators, adopting innovative solutions to boost sustainability, and expanding service offerings to meet demand both within and beyond the Sultanate.

Latest indicators point to strong growth in the transport and logistics sector, with its contribution to GDP reaching approximately RO 2.23 billion in 2024 and rising to RO 2.35 billion in 2025, reflecting growth of 5.4%. The sector is projected to reach RO 3 billion by 2026.

Data also shows a sharp increase in investment, with the value of investments in the transport and storage sector rising from RO 2.32 billion in 2024 to RO 3.4 billion in 2025—an increase of around 46.6%. Investments are expected to reach RO 3.57 billion by 2026.

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