Jeddah: The Saudi Red Sea Authority granted three new yacht rental licenses in a step that reflects the continued development of the regulatory environment for maritime and navigation activities on the Red Sea.



The move also ensures environmental protection and enhances service efficiency to enable sector growth within a framework that promotes quality and reliability and supports Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.



The authority stressed that issuing the new licenses comes as an extension of its role in regulating maritime and navigation activities and creating a more attractive environment for investors, operators, and practitioners in the sector.



It noted that yacht rental licenses are granted after verifying that applicant establishments meet all approved regulatory requirements. These include compliance with the authority’s conditions, ensuring the technical and operational readiness of yachts, and applying safety, security, and environmental standards in accordance with local regulations and approved standards.



With the issuance of these licenses, the total number of yacht rental licenses granted by the authority in the Kingdom has reached eight by the end of the first quarter of 2026.