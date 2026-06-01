Saudi Arabia's Transport General Authority raised the Saudi flag aboard two vessels at Ras Tanura Port and Jeddah Islamic Port on the Kingdom's eastern and western coasts.

The flag was raised in the presence of Transport General Authority Acting Deputy for the Maritime Sector Eng Essam Al-Ammari.

The step is part of the authority’s efforts to develop the national maritime fleet and enhance the sector's competitiveness, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

On the eastern coast, the Saudi flag was raised aboard a vessel operated by Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services at Ras Tanura Port. The vessel supports maritime operations and specialised services and utilizes advanced operating systems.

On the western coast, the Saudi flag was raised aboard the oil and chemical products tanker AL SAFA at Jeddah Islamic Port. The move reflects the growth of the national maritime fleet and strengthens the Kingdom's presence in the global maritime transport network.

The authority said raising the Saudi flag aboard the two vessels is a valuable addition to the national fleet and reflects growing confidence in the Saudi regulatory environment and maritime registry.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

