Saudi Arabia has invested at least 30 billion Saudi riyals ($8 billion) to develop its ports within a strategy launched at the start of its Vision 2030 to become a major logistics hub, the head of the Saudi Ports Authority has said.

Sulaiman bin Khalid Al-Mazroua said the significant transformation underway at Saudi ports is an extension of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 which was launched in 2016.

He noted that ports are no longer merely unloading points, but have evolved into integrated logistics and industrial hubs that support regional and global trade.

More than 30 billion Saudi riyals ($8 billion) have been invested in developing Saudi ports since the launch of Vision 2030, which has contributed to increasing their handling capacity by more than 50 percent in recent years, he said.

Al-Mazroua added that Saudi Vision 2030 has been based from the outset on the principle of flexibility, affirming that the strong performance achieved by Saudi ports is the result of years of continuous development and investment.

“Today, these ports have become a key part of regional supply chains, used by companies from the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and other countries to export their products. This is particularly significant given that port capacity is currently only 56 percent, indicating substantial room for growth and additional capacity,” he said.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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