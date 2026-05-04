GENEVA — MSC Company launches a new main route connecting Europe to the Middle East via Saudi Arabia, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

The MSC Company — considered the world's largest container shipping company — added a new line that combines maritime and land transport within Saudi Arabia.

The line will have carriers from Europe stop at the ports of Jeddah and King Abdullah in Rabigh on the Red Sea; from there, the goods will be transported by truck to Dammam before being distributed to ports in Gulf countries.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the service links Jeddah Islamic Port to several global ports, including Gdańsk, Bremerhaven, Antwerp, València, Barcelona, and Gioia Tauro, with a capacity of up to 16,000 standard containers.

It will also be transported by land from King Abdullah Port to King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, with onward distribution to Arabian Gulf countries via feeder ships.

This initiative supports supply chain integration and regional logistical connectivity, and aligns with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy's objectives to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents.

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