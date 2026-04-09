Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Wednesday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index rising by 4.10% to 48,593.99 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also climbed by 4% at 5,209.7 points, while the EGX35-LV jumped by 1.66% to finish at 5,457.35 points.

Likewise, the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session higher by 1.32% at 12,968.37 points and by 1.61% at 18,143.52 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 11.786 billion through the exchange of 2.427 billion shares over 206,103 transactions. Meanwhile, the market cap stood at EGP 3.400 billion.

Retail investors controlled 65.13% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors accounted for 34.86% of trading.

Egyptian traders dominated 88.63% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors represented 6.78% and 4.59%, respectively.

Arab investors were sellers with EGP 190.276 million. The Egyptian and foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 105.177 million and EGP 85.099 million, respectively.