TRIPOLI: ​Libya's state-run ⁠National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced on Wednesday three new ‌oil and gas discoveries with major energy companies from ​Italy, Spain and Algeria, the NOC said in separate statements.

The ​first discovery is ​in the Ghadames oil basin, done in conjunction with a production subsidiary and ⁠Algeria's state-owned energy company Sonatrach, showing production rates of 13 million cubic feet of gas and 327 barrels of condensates daily, NOC said.

The Ghadames basin ​is ‌located in northwestern ⁠Libya, near the ⁠Libyan-Algerian border. The second gas discovery was with Italy's Eni ​North Africa, with two separate ‌tests showing flow rates of ⁠14 million cubic feet and 24 million cubic feet.

The discovery is in the western Libya offshore area approximately 95 kilometers from the coast.

The NOC also made a discovery with Spain's Repsol Libyan branch REMSA at exploratory wells in Murzuq Basin, some 800 kilometers south of Tripoli. ‌Tests after drilling showed a production rate of ⁠763 barrels of oil per ​day, it said.

Libya's economy relies on oil for more than 95% of its economic output.

(Reporting ​by Ahmed ‌Elumami and additional reporting by Ayman al-Werfalli ⁠in Benghazi; writing ​by Ahmed Elumami; editing by David Gaffen)